Towada Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6813 yards
|Reg
|72
|6401 yards
Scorecard for Towada Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|520
|389
|321
|366
|465
|160
|456
|214
|515
|3406
|520
|438
|220
|327
|389
|175
|505
|403
|430
|3407
|6813
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|500
|372
|296
|346
|447
|140
|412
|175
|500
|3188
|510
|422
|158
|317
|378
|150
|493
|381
|404
|3213
|6401
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|11
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Master / DC / UC / NICOS / SAISON / DINERS / AMEX / UFJ / LIFE / Nissenren
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout