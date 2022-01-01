Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Aomori

Towada Kokusai Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6813 yards
Reg 72 6401 yards
Scorecard for Towada Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 520 389 321 366 465 160 456 214 515 3406 520 438 220 327 389 175 505 403 430 3407 6813
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 500 372 296 346 447 140 412 175 500 3188 510 422 158 317 378 150 493 381 404 3213 6401
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 5 11 17 16 4 10 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Master / DC / UC / NICOS / SAISON / DINERS / AMEX / UFJ / LIFE / Nissenren
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

