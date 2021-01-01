Yamato Fudo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6900 yards
|Regular
|72
|6420 yards
|Front
|72
|6009 yards
|Women
|72
|5591 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Architect Brad Bartell
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities
Stay & Play Offers
From $75
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - Jun 30, 2021
Stay and Play in trendy La Quinta California and play some of the best desert golf courses. View available packages and customize your free quote with Palm Springs Golf Vacation.
