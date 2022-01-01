Al Dhanna Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6908 yards
Slope 132
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6908 yards
|73.3
|132
|Blue
|72
|6596 yards
|72.0
|130
|White
|72
|6004 yards
|70.7
|128
|Red (W)
|72
|5460 yards
|71.2
|131
Scorecard for Al Ruwais Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.3/132
|389
|602
|346
|197
|322
|390
|215
|394
|599
|3454
|6908
|Blue M: 72.0/130
|388
|577
|338
|181
|297
|363
|200
|377
|577
|3298
|6596
|White M: 70.7/128
|342
|547
|298
|162
|264
|332
|175
|344
|538
|3002
|6004
|Red W: 71.2/131
|309
|523
|284
|148
|238
|248
|147
|322
|511
|2730
|5460
|Handicap
|13
|1
|17
|7
|15
|5
|11
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
