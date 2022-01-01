Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Kagoshima Takamaki Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6913 yards 73.2
Back 72 6485 yards 71.5
Regular 72 6013 yards 69.7
Front 72 5589 yards 67.7
Ladies 72 5045 yards 65.2

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NC, KC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

