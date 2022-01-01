Kagoshima Takamaki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6913 yards
|73.2
|Back
|72
|6485 yards
|71.5
|Regular
|72
|6013 yards
|69.7
|Front
|72
|5589 yards
|67.7
|Ladies
|72
|5045 yards
|65.2
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NC, KC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
