Nangoku Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6063 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6063 yards
White 72 5707 yards
Gold 72 5301 yards
Red 72 4639 yards
Scorecard for Nangoku Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 326 365 496 344 173 323 198 518 301 3044 390 333 382 547 344 110 221 475 400 3202 6246
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 311 340 456 328 146 311 168 508 289 2857 372 316 359 506 332 101 205 453 374 3018 5875
Handicap 9 3 5 13 15 11 7 1 17 2 14 12 4 10 18 6 16 8
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, UC, UFJ, NC, KC, AMEX, VISA, DC, NICOS, CF, Diners, Orico

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Golden Palm CC: #2
Golden Palm Country Club
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Takamaki GC: #2
Kagoshima Takamaki Golf Club
Aira, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Kokusai GC
Kagoshima Kokusai Golf Club
Aira, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Garden GC Matsumoto
Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Minamikyushu CC: #1
Minamikyushu Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iriki Shiroyama GC: #7
Iriki Shiroyama Golf Club
Satsumasendai, Kagoshima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Golf Resort
Kagoshima Golf Resort
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mizobe CC
Mizobe Country Club
Kirishima, Kagoshima
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside GC: #12
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside Golf Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Green Hill CC: #4
Green Hill Country Club
Satsuma Kawauchi, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kedouin Resort GC: #1
Kedouin Resort Golf Club
Satsumasendai, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunoura CC: #15
Yunoura Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
