Nangoku Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6063 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6063 yards
|White
|72
|5707 yards
|Gold
|72
|5301 yards
|Red
|72
|4639 yards
Scorecard for Nangoku Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|326
|365
|496
|344
|173
|323
|198
|518
|301
|3044
|390
|333
|382
|547
|344
|110
|221
|475
|400
|3202
|6246
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|311
|340
|456
|328
|146
|311
|168
|508
|289
|2857
|372
|316
|359
|506
|332
|101
|205
|453
|374
|3018
|5875
|Handicap
|9
|3
|5
|13
|15
|11
|7
|1
|17
|2
|14
|12
|4
|10
|18
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC, UC, UFJ, NC, KC, AMEX, VISA, DC, NICOS, CF, Diners, Orico
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout