Inatori Golf Club - Mountain/Ocean Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6823 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6823 yards
Back/Korai 72 6649 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, TOP
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

