Gold Kawana Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6481 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5974 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5086 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Gold Kawana Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 70.7/121
|497
|358
|357
|465
|458
|232
|437
|142
|414
|3360
|346
|322
|481
|140
|459
|315
|164
|340
|554
|3121
|6481
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|474
|330
|282
|445
|400
|178
|365
|133
|403
|3010
|338
|284
|458
|130
|448
|298
|152
|314
|542
|2964
|5974
|Front W: 66.9/109
|393
|303
|266
|377
|320
|163
|314
|126
|374
|2636
|261
|269
|349
|120
|354
|246
|134
|257
|460
|2450
|5086
|Handicap
|5
|11
|15
|7
|3
|9
|1
|17
|13
|4
|14
|6
|18
|2
|8
|16
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1948
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, DINERS, UFJ, UC, DC, MC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout