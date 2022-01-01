Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Gold Kawana Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6481 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5974 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5086 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold Kawana Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 70.7/121 497 358 357 465 458 232 437 142 414 3360 346 322 481 140 459 315 164 340 554 3121 6481
Regular M: 69.2/117 474 330 282 445 400 178 365 133 403 3010 338 284 458 130 448 298 152 314 542 2964 5974
Front W: 66.9/109 393 303 266 377 320 163 314 126 374 2636 261 269 349 120 354 246 134 257 460 2450 5086
Handicap 5 11 15 7 3 9 1 17 13 4 14 6 18 2 8 16 12 10
Par 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1948
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, AMEX, DINERS, UFJ, UC, DC, MC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

