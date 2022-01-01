Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Heights Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7223 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Izu Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
FullT 72 7223 yards
BT 72 6792 yards
RT 72 6389 yards
FT 72 5845 yards
LT 72 5254 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izu Heights Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full M: 74.9/131 577 383 387 178 533 429 332 203 468 3490 459 441 210 610 369 584 192 399 469 3733 7223
Back M: 73.1/123 563 313 369 163 523 390 312 194 415 3242 427 430 197 598 357 537 177 370 457 3550 6792
Regular M: 70.7/121 536 301 354 152 504 369 291 179 394 3080 356 410 179 553 340 516 158 361 436 3309 6389
Front M: 69.2/117 492 288 305 134 468 347 263 155 376 2828 318 368 138 507 325 486 144 347 384 3017 5845
Ladies W: 67.1/113 433 264 286 121 420 325 238 125 340 2552 287 326 119 479 309 456 123 300 303 2702 5254
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 5 11 17 10 4 16 8 12 14 18 6 2
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1986)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

