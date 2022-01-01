Izu Heights Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7223 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Izu Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|FullT
|72
|7223 yards
|BT
|72
|6792 yards
|RT
|72
|6389 yards
|FT
|72
|5845 yards
|LT
|72
|5254 yards
Scorecard for Izu Heights Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full M: 74.9/131
|577
|383
|387
|178
|533
|429
|332
|203
|468
|3490
|459
|441
|210
|610
|369
|584
|192
|399
|469
|3733
|7223
|Back M: 73.1/123
|563
|313
|369
|163
|523
|390
|312
|194
|415
|3242
|427
|430
|197
|598
|357
|537
|177
|370
|457
|3550
|6792
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|536
|301
|354
|152
|504
|369
|291
|179
|394
|3080
|356
|410
|179
|553
|340
|516
|158
|361
|436
|3309
|6389
|Front M: 69.2/117
|492
|288
|305
|134
|468
|347
|263
|155
|376
|2828
|318
|368
|138
|507
|325
|486
|144
|347
|384
|3017
|5845
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|433
|264
|286
|121
|420
|325
|238
|125
|340
|2552
|287
|326
|119
|479
|309
|456
|123
|300
|303
|2702
|5254
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|8
|12
|14
|18
|6
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1986)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout