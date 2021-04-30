Naka-Izu Green Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Sapphire
|72
|7152 yards
|Pearl
|72
|6771 yards
|Ruby
|72
|5252 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 2,200 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout