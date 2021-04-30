Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Naka-Izu Green Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Sapphire 72 7152 yards
Pearl 72 6771 yards
Ruby 72 5252 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 2,200 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

