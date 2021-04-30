Yugashima Golf Club & Hotel Resort
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6608 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6254 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5641 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yugashima Golf Club & Hotel Toen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|368
|198
|512
|387
|185
|334
|504
|389
|359
|3236
|541
|378
|413
|174
|404
|189
|346
|374
|553
|3372
|6608
|White M: 70.7/121
|349
|187
|483
|365
|156
|317
|482
|378
|337
|3054
|517
|361
|393
|153
|388
|174
|329
|353
|532
|3200
|6254
|Red W: 70.2/119
|340
|121
|458
|356
|143
|219
|447
|366
|229
|2679
|489
|223
|384
|142
|380
|168
|310
|342
|524
|2962
|5641
|Handicap
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|3
|9
|6
|14
|2
|12
|4
|10
|18
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, Saison, UC, DC, Nicos, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
