Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Yugashima Golf Club & Hotel Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6608 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6254 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5641 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yugashima Golf Club & Hotel Toen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 368 198 512 387 185 334 504 389 359 3236 541 378 413 174 404 189 346 374 553 3372 6608
White M: 70.7/121 349 187 483 365 156 317 482 378 337 3054 517 361 393 153 388 174 329 353 532 3200 6254
Red W: 70.2/119 340 121 458 356 143 219 447 366 229 2679 489 223 384 142 380 168 310 342 524 2962 5641
Handicap 15 13 7 1 5 17 11 3 9 6 14 2 12 4 10 18 8 16
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, Saison, UC, DC, Nicos, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kawana Hotel GC - The Oshima: #6
Kawana Hotel Golf Course - The Oshima Course
Ito, Shizuoka
Resort
3.0
1
Write Review
Kawana - Fuji
Kawana Hotel Golf Course - The Fuji Course
Ito, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiatami GC
Nishiatami Golf Course
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kannami Springs CC
Kannami Springs Country Club
Kannami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yugawara CC
Yugawara Country Club
Yugawara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Coachman's Golf Resort - The 19th Hole
Travel Offers
Coachman's Golf Resort - The 19th Hole
From $249
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me