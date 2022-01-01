Ito Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6747 yards
|72.0
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6484 yards
|70.8
|121
|Regular/A
|72
|6420 yards
|70.8
|121
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6420 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/B
|72
|6157 yards
|69.5
|117
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6157 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Ito Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|391
|515
|231
|532
|373
|366
|389
|127
|364
|3288
|395
|403
|339
|167
|567
|230
|512
|454
|392
|3459
|6747
|Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|491
|205
|514
|354
|352
|371
|124
|350
|3131
|357
|386
|329
|150
|550
|210
|493
|435
|379
|3289
|6420
|Handicap
|7
|3
|13
|9
|15
|1
|5
|17
|11
|16
|4
|14
|18
|2
|8
|10
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX / JCB / NICOS / UC / VISA / Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout