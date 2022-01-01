Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Ito Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6747 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6747 yards 72.0 123
Back/B 72 6484 yards 70.8 121
Regular/A 72 6420 yards 70.8 121
Regular/A (W) 72 6420 yards 71.7 123
Regular/B 72 6157 yards 69.5 117
Regular/B (W) 72 6157 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ito Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 391 515 231 532 373 366 389 127 364 3288 395 403 339 167 567 230 512 454 392 3459 6747
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 370 491 205 514 354 352 371 124 350 3131 357 386 329 150 550 210 493 435 379 3289 6420
Handicap 7 3 13 9 15 1 5 17 11 16 4 14 18 2 8 10 6 12
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX / JCB / NICOS / UC / VISA / Diners　
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

