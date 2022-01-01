Izumigaoka Golf Club - Iwawaki/Kongo Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6973 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6973 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6344 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6302 yards 70.0 119
Gold 72 5686 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5373 yards 66.1 111
Front (W) 72 5204 yards 65.9 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iwayu - Kongo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 558 417 177 380 353 189 436 450 539 3499 387 513 405 215 331 441 184 433 565 3474 6973
Regular M M: 70.7/121 542 387 162 151 319 169 417 419 510 3076 363 487 374 194 310 401 184 410 545 3268 6344
Front M M: 70.0/119 514 359 153 332 319 148 417 419 489 3150 340 487 355 187 310 388 160 380 545 3152 6302
Gold M: 69.2/117 466 359 125 316 319 148 314 375 461 2883 292 487 329 168 278 341 148 351 409 2803 5686
Regular L W: 66.1/111 427 296 109 383 291 148 314 359 445 2772 292 414 304 144 257 341 131 309 409 2601 5373
Front L W: 65.9/107 367 296 109 383 259 148 314 282 445 2603 292 414 304 144 257 341 131 309 409 2601 5204
Handicap 4 2 10 12 14 8 16 18 6 11 13 5 15 7 1 9 3 17
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

