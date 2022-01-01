Izumigaoka Golf Club - Iwawaki/Kongo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6973 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6973 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6344 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6302 yards
|70.0
|119
|Gold
|72
|5686 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5373 yards
|66.1
|111
|Front (W)
|72
|5204 yards
|65.9
|107
Scorecard for Iwayu - Kongo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|558
|417
|177
|380
|353
|189
|436
|450
|539
|3499
|387
|513
|405
|215
|331
|441
|184
|433
|565
|3474
|6973
|Regular M M: 70.7/121
|542
|387
|162
|151
|319
|169
|417
|419
|510
|3076
|363
|487
|374
|194
|310
|401
|184
|410
|545
|3268
|6344
|Front M M: 70.0/119
|514
|359
|153
|332
|319
|148
|417
|419
|489
|3150
|340
|487
|355
|187
|310
|388
|160
|380
|545
|3152
|6302
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|466
|359
|125
|316
|319
|148
|314
|375
|461
|2883
|292
|487
|329
|168
|278
|341
|148
|351
|409
|2803
|5686
|Regular L W: 66.1/111
|427
|296
|109
|383
|291
|148
|314
|359
|445
|2772
|292
|414
|304
|144
|257
|341
|131
|309
|409
|2601
|5373
|Front L W: 65.9/107
|367
|296
|109
|383
|259
|148
|314
|282
|445
|2603
|292
|414
|304
|144
|257
|341
|131
|309
|409
|2601
|5204
|Handicap
|4
|2
|10
|12
|14
|8
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|15
|7
|1
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout