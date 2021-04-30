Sakai Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6281 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6281 yards
|White
|72
|5989 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|5095 yards
Scorecard for Take - Ume
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|378
|498
|375
|154
|547
|332
|163
|395
|336
|3178
|379
|353
|151
|347
|322
|555
|349
|159
|529
|3144
|6322
|White M: 70.0/119
|359
|487
|360
|142
|534
|326
|125
|385
|335
|3053
|372
|339
|134
|334
|305
|488
|329
|149
|504
|2954
|6007
|Red W: 67.1/113
|311
|403
|316
|129
|464
|319
|110
|335
|247
|2634
|259
|284
|123
|262
|263
|436
|279
|136
|443
|2485
|5119
|Handicap
|3
|9
|1
|17
|5
|13
|15
|7
|11
|2
|10
|18
|4
|12
|6
|14
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout