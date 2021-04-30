Sakai Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6406 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6406 yards
|White
|72
|6088 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5297 yards
Scorecard for Matsu - Take
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|471
|364
|160
|540
|416
|351
|157
|375
|3202
|378
|498
|375
|154
|547
|332
|163
|395
|336
|3178
|6380
|White M: 70.0/119
|345
|455
|342
|136
|524
|394
|341
|138
|360
|3035
|359
|487
|360
|142
|534
|326
|125
|385
|335
|3053
|6088
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|440
|286
|122
|477
|334
|291
|124
|348
|2746
|311
|403
|316
|129
|464
|319
|110
|335
|247
|2634
|5380
|Handicap
|7
|13
|3
|17
|5
|1
|9
|15
|11
|4
|10
|2
|18
|6
|14
|16
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
