Sakai Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6406 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6406 yards
White 72 6088 yards 70.0 119
Red (W) 72 5297 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsu - Take
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 471 364 160 540 416 351 157 375 3202 378 498 375 154 547 332 163 395 336 3178 6380
White M: 70.0/119 345 455 342 136 524 394 341 138 360 3035 359 487 360 142 534 326 125 385 335 3053 6088
Red W: 67.1/113 324 440 286 122 477 334 291 124 348 2746 311 403 316 129 464 319 110 335 247 2634 5380
Handicap 7 13 3 17 5 1 9 15 11 4 10 2 18 6 14 16 8 12
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

