Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6954 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
Formerly known as Edelweiss Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6954 yards
|73.0
|Blue
|72
|6519 yards
|70.6
|White
|72
|6000 yards
|68.6
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Perry Dye (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, Master, AMEX
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout