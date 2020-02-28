Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3390 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3390 yards
|Blue
|36
|3184 yards
|White
|36
|2826 yards
|Red
|36
|2452 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout