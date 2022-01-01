Joso Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6387 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Tifton
|72
|6387 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6220 yards
|Front/Tifton
|72
|6121 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5953 yards
Scorecard for Joso Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|487
|157
|389
|546
|166
|355
|405
|176
|544
|3225
|361
|485
|481
|161
|372
|192
|430
|375
|305
|3162
|6387
|Front M: 69.5/120 W: 71.7/123
|473
|141
|376
|533
|157
|328
|390
|167
|518
|3083
|345
|474
|452
|152
|362
|180
|420
|359
|294
|3038
|6121
|Handicap
|7
|17
|11
|1
|9
|15
|5
|13
|3
|16
|6
|4
|18
|8
|12
|2
|14
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Expres, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout