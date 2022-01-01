Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Joso Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6387 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Tifton 72 6387 yards
Back/Bent 72 6220 yards
Front/Tifton 72 6121 yards
Front/Bent 72 5953 yards
Scorecard for Joso Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 487 157 389 546 166 355 405 176 544 3225 361 485 481 161 372 192 430 375 305 3162 6387
Front M: 69.5/120 W: 71.7/123 473 141 376 533 157 328 390 167 518 3083 345 474 452 152 362 180 420 359 294 3038 6121
Handicap 7 17 11 1 9 15 5 13 3 16 6 4 18 8 12 2 14 10
Par 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, American Expres, Diners Club
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

