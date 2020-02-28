Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7378 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Tournament/A
|72
|7378 yards
|75.0
|133
|Tournament/A (W)
|72
|7378 yards
|81.9
|144
|Tournament/B (W)
|72
|7089 yards
|80.2
|139
|Tournament/B
|72
|7089 yards
|73.8
|133
|Champion/A
|72
|6907 yards
|73.1
|130
|Champion/A (W)
|72
|6907 yards
|78.9
|139
|Champion/B (W)
|72
|6635 yards
|78.1
|136
|Champion/B
|72
|6635 yards
|72.0
|130
|Back/A
|72
|6601 yards
|71.5
|128
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6601 yards
|78.0
|136
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6347 yards
|76.5
|132
|Back/B
|72
|6347 yards
|70.6
|127
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6304 yards
|76.4
|131
|Regular/A
|72
|6304 yards
|70.0
|125
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6034 yards
|74.6
|128
|Regular/B
|72
|6034 yards
|68.9
|124
|Front/A
|72
|5663 yards
|66.9
|118
|Front/A (W)
|72
|5663 yards
|72.5
|125
|Front/B
|72
|5385 yards
|65.9
|117
|Front/B (W)
|72
|5385 yards
|70.7
|120
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Architect Damian Pascuzzo (2010) Steve Pate (2010)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, VISA, Master, DC, UFJ, Aeon, Nikos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with permission.
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout