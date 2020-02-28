Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7378 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Tournament/A 72 7378 yards 75.0 133
Tournament/A (W) 72 7378 yards 81.9 144
Tournament/B (W) 72 7089 yards 80.2 139
Tournament/B 72 7089 yards 73.8 133
Champion/A 72 6907 yards 73.1 130
Champion/A (W) 72 6907 yards 78.9 139
Champion/B (W) 72 6635 yards 78.1 136
Champion/B 72 6635 yards 72.0 130
Back/A 72 6601 yards 71.5 128
Back/A (W) 72 6601 yards 78.0 136
Back/B (W) 72 6347 yards 76.5 132
Back/B 72 6347 yards 70.6 127
Regular/A (W) 72 6304 yards 76.4 131
Regular/A 72 6304 yards 70.0 125
Regular/B (W) 72 6034 yards 74.6 128
Regular/B 72 6034 yards 68.9 124
Front/A 72 5663 yards 66.9 118
Front/A (W) 72 5663 yards 72.5 125
Front/B 72 5385 yards 65.9 117
Front/B (W) 72 5385 yards 70.7 120

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Architect Damian Pascuzzo (2010) Steve Pate (2010)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, VISA, Master, DC, UFJ, Aeon, Nikos, Saison, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No. Only with permission.
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

