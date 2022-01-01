Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Murasaki Ayame Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 5914 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Ayame 72 5914 yards 69.2 117
Regular/Ayame 72 5719 yards 66.1 111
Back/Murasaki 72 5685 yards
Front/Ayame 72 5528 yards
Regular/Murasaki 72 5490 yards
Front/Murasaki 72 5300 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 322 127 375 176 450 392 453 353 323 2971 321 353 369 355 458 444 158 328 157 2943 5914
Regular M: 66.1/111 314 119 362 166 442 383 444 348 303 2881 306 344 355 346 448 433 151 310 145 2838 5719
Front W: 70.2/119 306 114 348 157 431 378 435 338 294 2801 300 337 350 320 438 423 128 300 137 2733 5534
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 5 11 16 4 10 2 8 14 12 6 18
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 5 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Diners, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

