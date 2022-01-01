Murasaki Ayame Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 5914 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Ayame
|72
|5914 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular/Ayame
|72
|5719 yards
|66.1
|111
|Back/Murasaki
|72
|5685 yards
|Front/Ayame
|72
|5528 yards
|Regular/Murasaki
|72
|5490 yards
|Front/Murasaki
|72
|5300 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|322
|127
|375
|176
|450
|392
|453
|353
|323
|2971
|321
|353
|369
|355
|458
|444
|158
|328
|157
|2943
|5914
|Regular M: 66.1/111
|314
|119
|362
|166
|442
|383
|444
|348
|303
|2881
|306
|344
|355
|346
|448
|433
|151
|310
|145
|2838
|5719
|Front W: 70.2/119
|306
|114
|348
|157
|431
|378
|435
|338
|294
|2801
|300
|337
|350
|320
|438
|423
|128
|300
|137
|2733
|5534
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Diners, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
