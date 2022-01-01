Mitsukaido Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|7047 yards
|73.3
|Champion/A (W)
|72
|7047 yards
|78.7
|Champion/B (W)
|72
|6791 yards
|77.4
|Champion/B
|72
|6791 yards
|72.1
|Back/A
|72
|6781 yards
|72.1
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6781 yards
|77.3
|Back/B
|72
|6519 yards
|70.8
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6519 yards
|75.9
|Regular/A
|72
|6384 yards
|70.1
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6384 yards
|75.2
|Regular/B
|72
|6120 yards
|69.0
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6120 yards
|73.8
|Front/B (W)
|72
|5979 yards
|71.6
|Front/A (W)
|72
|5979 yards
|73.1
|Front/A
|72
|5979 yards
|68.2
|Front/B
|72
|5979 yards
|66.9
|Ladies/A (W)
|72
|5504 yards
|70.6
|Ladies/A
|72
|5504 yards
|65.9
|Ladies/B
|72
|5246 yards
|64.7
|Ladies/B (W)
|72
|5246 yards
|69.2
Scorecard for Mitsukaido Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.3/131
|550
|424
|377
|461
|202
|566
|413
|173
|410
|3576
|524
|185
|343
|517
|428
|182
|464
|373
|455
|3471
|7047
|Back M: 72.1/123
|520
|410
|368
|429
|193
|545
|393
|165
|398
|3421
|510
|175
|332
|504
|405
|178
|453
|360
|443
|3360
|6781
|Regular M: 70.1/121
|489
|377
|347
|403
|175
|523
|367
|152
|381
|3214
|487
|162
|310
|485
|383
|162
|433
|336
|412
|3170
|6384
|Front M: 68.2/117
|435
|365
|337
|397
|168
|447
|357
|140
|373
|3019
|476
|142
|303
|435
|376
|154
|340
|330
|404
|2960
|5979
|Ladies W: 65.9/119
|435
|330
|309
|339
|140
|447
|323
|140
|328
|2791
|416
|142
|273
|435
|326
|141
|340
|306
|334
|2713
|5504
|Handicap
|15
|3
|13
|1
|11
|9
|5
|17
|7
|8
|18
|6
|12
|2
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
