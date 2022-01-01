Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Mitsukaido Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7047 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 7047 yards 73.3
Champion/A (W) 72 7047 yards 78.7
Champion/B (W) 72 6791 yards 77.4
Champion/B 72 6791 yards 72.1
Back/A 72 6781 yards 72.1
Back/A (W) 72 6781 yards 77.3
Back/B 72 6519 yards 70.8
Back/B (W) 72 6519 yards 75.9
Regular/A 72 6384 yards 70.1
Regular/A (W) 72 6384 yards 75.2
Regular/B 72 6120 yards 69.0
Regular/B (W) 72 6120 yards 73.8
Front/B (W) 72 5979 yards 71.6
Front/A (W) 72 5979 yards 73.1
Front/A 72 5979 yards 68.2
Front/B 72 5979 yards 66.9
Ladies/A (W) 72 5504 yards 70.6
Ladies/A 72 5504 yards 65.9
Ladies/B 72 5246 yards 64.7
Ladies/B (W) 72 5246 yards 69.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mitsukaido Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.3/131 550 424 377 461 202 566 413 173 410 3576 524 185 343 517 428 182 464 373 455 3471 7047
Back M: 72.1/123 520 410 368 429 193 545 393 165 398 3421 510 175 332 504 405 178 453 360 443 3360 6781
Regular M: 70.1/121 489 377 347 403 175 523 367 152 381 3214 487 162 310 485 383 162 433 336 412 3170 6384
Front M: 68.2/117 435 365 337 397 168 447 357 140 373 3019 476 142 303 435 376 154 340 330 404 2960 5979
Ladies W: 65.9/119 435 330 309 339 140 447 323 140 328 2791 416 142 273 435 326 141 340 306 334 2713 5504
Handicap 15 3 13 1 11 9 5 17 7 8 18 6 12 2 14 4 16 10
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Joso CC
Joso Country Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bando GC: #5
Bando Golf Club
Bando, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murasaki CC Sumire: #14
Murasaki Country Club Sumire Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba CC - Noda: #1
Chiba Country Club - Noda Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Clear View GC & Hotel: #9
Clear View Golf Club & Hotel
Noda, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki GC
Ibaraki Golf Club - West Course
Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba CC - Umesato: #1
Chiba Country Club - Umesato Course
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - East/West
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibaraki GC
Ibaraki Golf Club - East Course
Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Country Club - Kawama Course - West/South
Noda, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minami Tsukuba GC - Regular: #3
Minami Tsukuba Golf Course - Regular Course
Tsukuba, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me