Murasaki Ayame Country Club - East Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6460 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Ayame 72 6460 yards 70.7 121
Back/Murasaki 72 6245 yards
Regular/Ayame 72 6148 yards 69.2 117
Regular/Murasaki 72 5939 yards
Front/Ayame 72 5814 yards 66.1 111
Front/Murasaki 72 5615 yards
Murasaki/Ayame (W) 72 5246 yards 67.1 113
Murasaki/Murasaki 72 5053 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 375 180 357 195 510 346 411 364 511 3249 510 386 175 415 307 380 150 406 482 3211 6460
Regular M: 69.2/117 360 173 345 174 491 322 398 343 502 3108 492 361 165 384 290 366 131 389 462 3040 6148
Front M: 66.1/111 345 159 335 165 430 274 382 329 490 2909 474 349 152 373 277 352 118 362 448 2905 5814
Murasaki W: 67.1/113 300 122 314 147 430 274 315 299 430 2631 428 318 126 326 265 310 118 307 417 2615 5246
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Diners, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

