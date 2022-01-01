Murasaki Ayame Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6460 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Ayame
|72
|6460 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/Murasaki
|72
|6245 yards
|Regular/Ayame
|72
|6148 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular/Murasaki
|72
|5939 yards
|Front/Ayame
|72
|5814 yards
|66.1
|111
|Front/Murasaki
|72
|5615 yards
|Murasaki/Ayame (W)
|72
|5246 yards
|67.1
|113
|Murasaki/Murasaki
|72
|5053 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|375
|180
|357
|195
|510
|346
|411
|364
|511
|3249
|510
|386
|175
|415
|307
|380
|150
|406
|482
|3211
|6460
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|360
|173
|345
|174
|491
|322
|398
|343
|502
|3108
|492
|361
|165
|384
|290
|366
|131
|389
|462
|3040
|6148
|Front M: 66.1/111
|345
|159
|335
|165
|430
|274
|382
|329
|490
|2909
|474
|349
|152
|373
|277
|352
|118
|362
|448
|2905
|5814
|Murasaki W: 67.1/113
|300
|122
|314
|147
|430
|274
|315
|299
|430
|2631
|428
|318
|126
|326
|265
|310
|118
|307
|417
|2615
|5246
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Diners, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout