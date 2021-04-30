Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Iriki Shiroyama Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6972 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6509 yards 73.0 121
Front 72 5764 yards
Ladies 72 5278 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Iriki Shiroyama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 390 388 574 165 441 358 212 398 524 3450 404 525 452 437 172 413 514 154 451 3522 6972
Regular M: 73.0/121 370 362 536 143 416 313 177 384 497 3198 386 505 426 418 157 385 498 125 411 3311 6509
Front M: 69.2/117 348 343 518 106 358 287 136 331 430 2857 308 424 371 392 138 361 476 124 377 2971 5828
Ladies W: 70.2/119 348 319 475 106 358 287 136 331 430 2790 308 413 371 322 136 340 405 100 327 2722 5512
Handicap 13 15 17 11 7 1 3 5 9 14 18 16 4 12 10 2 8 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Golden Palm CC: #2
Golden Palm Country Club
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside GC: #12
Cherry Kagoshima Seaside Golf Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kagoshima Garden GC Matsumoto
Kagoshima Garden Golf Club Matsumoto Course
Kagoshima, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review
Yunoura CC: #15
Yunoura Country Club
Hioki, Kagoshima
0.0
0
Write Review

