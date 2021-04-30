Iriki Shiroyama Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6972 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6509 yards
|73.0
|121
|Front
|72
|5764 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5278 yards
Scorecard for Iriki Shiroyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|390
|388
|574
|165
|441
|358
|212
|398
|524
|3450
|404
|525
|452
|437
|172
|413
|514
|154
|451
|3522
|6972
|Regular M: 73.0/121
|370
|362
|536
|143
|416
|313
|177
|384
|497
|3198
|386
|505
|426
|418
|157
|385
|498
|125
|411
|3311
|6509
|Front M: 69.2/117
|348
|343
|518
|106
|358
|287
|136
|331
|430
|2857
|308
|424
|371
|392
|138
|361
|476
|124
|377
|2971
|5828
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|348
|319
|475
|106
|358
|287
|136
|331
|430
|2790
|308
|413
|371
|322
|136
|340
|405
|100
|327
|2722
|5512
|Handicap
|13
|15
|17
|11
|7
|1
|3
|5
|9
|14
|18
|16
|4
|12
|10
|2
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
