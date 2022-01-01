Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Shiroyama Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6332 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6332 yards
Regular 72 6000 yards
Ladies 72 5463 yards
Scorecard for Shiroyama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Red W: 71.7/123 389 521 280 158 364 180 380 398 495 3165 357 175 269 475 179 294 341 275 475 2840 6005
White M: 70.7/121 389 521 280 158 364 180 380 398 495 3165 357 175 269 475 179 294 341 275 475 2840 6005
Handicap 7 3 15 17 11 9 1 5 13 2 18 14 6 8 12 4 16 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

