Shiroyama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6332 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6332 yards
|Regular
|72
|6000 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5463 yards
Scorecard for Shiroyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Red W: 71.7/123
|389
|521
|280
|158
|364
|180
|380
|398
|495
|3165
|357
|175
|269
|475
|179
|294
|341
|275
|475
|2840
|6005
|White M: 70.7/121
|389
|521
|280
|158
|364
|180
|380
|398
|495
|3165
|357
|175
|269
|475
|179
|294
|341
|275
|475
|2840
|6005
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|17
|11
|9
|1
|5
|13
|2
|18
|14
|6
|8
|12
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout