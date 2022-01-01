Karasawa Golf Club - Karasawa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6201 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6201 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5872 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5142 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Karasawa Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|478
|285
|365
|246
|341
|365
|363
|172
|447
|3062
|386
|312
|398
|160
|351
|403
|461
|198
|470
|3139
|6201
|White M: 69.2/117
|459
|276
|349
|219
|326
|340
|348
|158
|436
|2911
|352
|295
|367
|150
|333
|379
|451
|176
|458
|2961
|5872
|Red W: 67.1/113
|435
|264
|329
|140
|262
|296
|327
|151
|417
|2621
|252
|250
|355
|136
|313
|282
|408
|140
|385
|2521
|5142
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout