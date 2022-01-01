Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Karasawa Golf Club - Karasawa Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6201 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6201 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5872 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5142 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Karasawa Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 478 285 365 246 341 365 363 172 447 3062 386 312 398 160 351 403 461 198 470 3139 6201
White M: 69.2/117 459 276 349 219 326 340 348 158 436 2911 352 295 367 150 333 379 451 176 458 2961 5872
Red W: 67.1/113 435 264 329 140 262 296 327 151 417 2621 252 250 355 136 313 282 408 140 385 2521 5142
Handicap 9 15 3 13 7 1 5 17 11 10 16 4 14 8 2 6 12 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, UC, NICOS

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Sano GC
Gold Sano Golf Club
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eventail GC: #7
Eventail Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #4
Asahigaoka Country Club - Fuji/Tsukuba Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Nikko: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Nikko/Fuji Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - West: #5
Ohiradai Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC - Sano: #14
Satsuki Golf Club - Sano Course
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karasawa GC - Miyoshi
Karasawa Golf Club - Miyoshi Course
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - Middle: #4
Ohiradai Country Club - East/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me