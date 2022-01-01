Tobu Fujigaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7026 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7026 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6557 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6103 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|5523 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Tobu Fujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|403
|503
|414
|197
|382
|418
|437
|555
|182
|3491
|517
|208
|427
|402
|543
|393
|447
|191
|407
|3535
|7026
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|363
|488
|384
|182
|355
|389
|411
|521
|163
|3256
|497
|183
|394
|367
|518
|374
|415
|165
|388
|3301
|6557
|White M: 70.7/121
|340
|472
|355
|164
|328
|361
|379
|492
|143
|3034
|476
|152
|366
|340
|497
|354
|388
|132
|364
|3069
|6103
|Red W: 70.2/119
|318
|445
|327
|122
|291
|322
|348
|456
|115
|2744
|448
|117
|329
|317
|450
|313
|360
|107
|338
|2779
|5523
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|11
|17
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout