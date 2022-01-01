Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tobu Fujigaoka Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7026 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7026 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6557 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6103 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 5523 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tobu Fujigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 403 503 414 197 382 418 437 555 182 3491 517 208 427 402 543 393 447 191 407 3535 7026
Blue M: 73.1/123 363 488 384 182 355 389 411 521 163 3256 497 183 394 367 518 374 415 165 388 3301 6557
White M: 70.7/121 340 472 355 164 328 361 379 492 143 3034 476 152 366 340 497 354 388 132 364 3069 6103
Red W: 70.2/119 318 445 327 122 291 322 348 456 115 2744 448 117 329 317 450 313 360 107 338 2779 5523
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 11 17 16 10 4 8 2 14 6 12 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, UC, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Watarase CC
Watarase Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Karasawa GC - Karasawa
Karasawa Golf Club - Karasawa Course
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eventail GC: #7
Eventail Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - West: #5
Ohiradai Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - Middle: #4
Ohiradai Country Club - East/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tochigi CC
Tochigi Country Club - Middle/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #4
Asahigaoka Country Club - Fuji/Tsukuba Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Itakura GC
Itakura Golf Course
Itakura, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me