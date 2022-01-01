Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Gold Sano Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6948 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6948 yards 72.5 123
Back 72 6485 yards 70.2 121
Regular 72 6002 yards 68.3 121
Silver 72 5475 yards 66.1 111
Women 72 4863 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gold Sano Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 72.5/123 397 542 390 172 392 402 198 412 548 3453 414 396 184 556 350 429 538 219 409 3495 6948
Back M: 70.2/121 368 514 365 147 369 374 175 380 526 3218 387 369 163 534 327 404 511 197 375 3267 6485
Regular M: 68.3/121 347 478 340 124 343 347 150 355 500 2984 359 343 135 506 304 376 475 173 347 3018 6002
Silver M: 66.1/111 317 454 314 104 320 325 107 323 464 2728 333 319 104 469 279 341 443 143 316 2747 5475
Women W: 66.9/109 292 384 288 104 294 293 98 255 390 2398 286 319 96 398 279 261 412 125 289 2465 4863
Handicap 11 13 5 17 7 1 15 3 9 12 4 18 6 14 2 8 16 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Satsuki GC - Sano: #14
Satsuki Golf Club - Sano Course
Sano, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Sano Hillcrest
Taiheiyo Club Sano Hillcrest Course
Sano, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olimpic Staff Ashikaga GC
Olympic Staff Ashikaga Golf Course
Ashikaga, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #4
Asahigaoka Country Club - Fuji/Tsukuba Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashikagajo GC: #2
Ashikagajo Golf Club
Ashikaga, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Nikko: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Nikko/Fuji Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Azalea Hills CC: #4
Azalea Hills Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eventail GC: #7
Eventail Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me