Gold Sano Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6948 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6948 yards
|72.5
|123
|Back
|72
|6485 yards
|70.2
|121
|Regular
|72
|6002 yards
|68.3
|121
|Silver
|72
|5475 yards
|66.1
|111
|Women
|72
|4863 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Gold Sano Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 72.5/123
|397
|542
|390
|172
|392
|402
|198
|412
|548
|3453
|414
|396
|184
|556
|350
|429
|538
|219
|409
|3495
|6948
|Back M: 70.2/121
|368
|514
|365
|147
|369
|374
|175
|380
|526
|3218
|387
|369
|163
|534
|327
|404
|511
|197
|375
|3267
|6485
|Regular M: 68.3/121
|347
|478
|340
|124
|343
|347
|150
|355
|500
|2984
|359
|343
|135
|506
|304
|376
|475
|173
|347
|3018
|6002
|Silver M: 66.1/111
|317
|454
|314
|104
|320
|325
|107
|323
|464
|2728
|333
|319
|104
|469
|279
|341
|443
|143
|316
|2747
|5475
|Women W: 66.9/109
|292
|384
|288
|104
|294
|293
|98
|255
|390
|2398
|286
|319
|96
|398
|279
|261
|412
|125
|289
|2465
|4863
|Handicap
|11
|13
|5
|17
|7
|1
|15
|3
|9
|12
|4
|18
|6
|14
|2
|8
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout