Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Kudamatsu Public Golf

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6142 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Korai 72 6142 yards 70.7 121
Korai (W) 72 6142 yards 71.7 123
Bent 72 6111 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kudamatsu Public Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Men M: 70.7/121 348 574 387 126 463 388 292 144 326 3048 368 602 410 159 452 363 286 133 321 3094 6142
Ladies W: 71.7/123 348 574 387 126 463 388 292 144 326 3048 368 602 410 159 452 363 286 133 321 3094 6142
Handicap 13 1 3 17 7 5 11 15 9 14 2 4 8 18 6 12 16 10
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Unimat Yamaguchi GC: #16
Unimat Yamaguchi Golf Club
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - New/In Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - Out/New Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - In/Out Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinyamaguchi CC: #9
Shinyamaguchi Country Club
Hofu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - Middle: #1
Yanai Country Club - Middle Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - OUT: #1
Yanai Country Club - OUT Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - IN: #7
Yanai Country Club - IN Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sensuibara GC: #5
Sensuibara Golf Club
Yamaguchi, Yamaguchi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miwa GC
Miwa Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwakuni Century GC: #7
Iwakuni Century Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me