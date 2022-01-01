Kudamatsu Public Golf
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6142 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Korai
|72
|6142 yards
|70.7
|121
|Korai (W)
|72
|6142 yards
|71.7
|123
|Bent
|72
|6111 yards
Scorecard for Kudamatsu Public Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Men M: 70.7/121
|348
|574
|387
|126
|463
|388
|292
|144
|326
|3048
|368
|602
|410
|159
|452
|363
|286
|133
|321
|3094
|6142
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|348
|574
|387
|126
|463
|388
|292
|144
|326
|3048
|368
|602
|410
|159
|452
|363
|286
|133
|321
|3094
|6142
|Handicap
|13
|1
|3
|17
|7
|5
|11
|15
|9
|14
|2
|4
|8
|18
|6
|12
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
