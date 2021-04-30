Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Sensuibara Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7052 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9

Also known as Izumihara Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7052 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6400 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 5847 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5020 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sensuibara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 510 381 204 395 590 390 410 185 405 3470 505 410 140 415 420 255 410 412 615 3582 7052
White M: 73.1/123 490 350 190 340 560 330 375 150 370 3155 486 360 125 379 390 215 370 375 545 3245 6400
Blue M: 70.7/121 480 340 120 320 476 330 295 135 350 2846 470 350 110 365 367 175 320 344 500 3001 5847
Red W: 67.1/113 425 339 109 198 414 295 284 115 335 2514 410 300 105 298 292 125 315 288 373 2506 5020
Handicap 11 13 15 7 1 9 3 17 5 12 16 18 10 6 8 14 2 4
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

