Sensuibara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7052 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Also known as Izumihara Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7052 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6400 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|5847 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5020 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Sensuibara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|510
|381
|204
|395
|590
|390
|410
|185
|405
|3470
|505
|410
|140
|415
|420
|255
|410
|412
|615
|3582
|7052
|White M: 73.1/123
|490
|350
|190
|340
|560
|330
|375
|150
|370
|3155
|486
|360
|125
|379
|390
|215
|370
|375
|545
|3245
|6400
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|480
|340
|120
|320
|476
|330
|295
|135
|350
|2846
|470
|350
|110
|365
|367
|175
|320
|344
|500
|3001
|5847
|Red W: 67.1/113
|425
|339
|109
|198
|414
|295
|284
|115
|335
|2514
|410
|300
|105
|298
|292
|125
|315
|288
|373
|2506
|5020
|Handicap
|11
|13
|15
|7
|1
|9
|3
|17
|5
|12
|16
|18
|10
|6
|8
|14
|2
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
