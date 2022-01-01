Nakasu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7125 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|7125 yards
|Back/Regular
|72
|6812 yards
|Reg/Main
|72
|6520 yards
|Reg/Regular
|72
|6207 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|5486 yards
|Ladies/Regular
|72
|5272 yards
Scorecard for Nakasu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|364
|393
|201
|444
|445
|574
|398
|174
|586
|3579
|395
|554
|187
|387
|599
|181
|398
|379
|466
|3546
|7125
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|338
|373
|165
|416
|409
|480
|350
|143
|558
|3232
|371
|515
|159
|373
|553
|160
|377
|369
|411
|3288
|6520
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|313
|300
|154
|326
|367
|442
|316
|138
|480
|2836
|281
|455
|136
|335
|459
|135
|305
|302
|341
|2749
|5585
|Handicap
|15
|13
|17
|1
|3
|7
|5
|11
|9
|4
|16
|12
|10
|2
|14
|6
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
