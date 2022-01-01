Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Nakasu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7125 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 7125 yards
Back/Regular 72 6812 yards
Reg/Main 72 6520 yards
Reg/Regular 72 6207 yards
Ladies/Main 72 5486 yards
Ladies/Regular 72 5272 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nakasu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 364 393 201 444 445 574 398 174 586 3579 395 554 187 387 599 181 398 379 466 3546 7125
Regular M: 70.7/121 338 373 165 416 409 480 350 143 558 3232 371 515 159 373 553 160 377 369 411 3288 6520
Ladies W: 70.2/119 313 300 154 326 367 442 316 138 480 2836 281 455 136 335 459 135 305 302 341 2749 5585
Handicap 15 13 17 1 3 7 5 11 9 4 16 12 10 2 14 6 18 8
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Unimat Yamaguchi GC: #16
Unimat Yamaguchi Golf Club
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - New/In Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - In/Out Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - Out/New Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kudamatsu Public Golf: Aerial view
Kudamatsu Public Golf
Kudamatsu, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Miwa GC
Miwa Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - Middle: #1
Yanai Country Club - Middle Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - OUT: #1
Yanai Country Club - OUT Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yanai CC - IN: #7
Yanai Country Club - IN Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwakuni Century GC: #7
Iwakuni Century Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinyamaguchi CC: #9
Shinyamaguchi Country Club
Hofu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sensuibara GC: #5
Sensuibara Golf Club
Yamaguchi, Yamaguchi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me