Shunan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7057 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Bent
|72
|7057 yards
|Champion/Bermuda
|72
|7050 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6823 yards
|Back/Bermuda
|72
|6810 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6462 yards
|Regular/Bermuda
|72
|6446 yards
|Ladies Regular/Bent
|72
|6255 yards
|Ladies Regular/Bermuda
|72
|6237 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|6005 yards
|Front/Bermuda
|72
|5987 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5455 yards
|Ladies/Bermuda
|72
|5439 yards
|Ladies Front/Bent
|72
|4557 yards
|Ladies Font/Bermuda
|72
|4542 yards
Scorecard for Shunan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|400
|181
|410
|555
|429
|182
|398
|549
|469
|3573
|410
|510
|451
|160
|441
|560
|415
|200
|430
|3577
|7150
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|385
|157
|366
|510
|413
|162
|378
|528
|405
|3304
|395
|505
|395
|140
|402
|510
|386
|185
|415
|3333
|6637
|Front M: 70.7/121
|360
|135
|348
|490
|390
|162
|358
|508
|388
|3139
|370
|476
|360
|130
|385
|455
|366
|172
|375
|3089
|6228
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|340
|135
|315
|446
|338
|162
|350
|457
|388
|2931
|350
|448
|340
|126
|375
|440
|336
|150
|310
|2875
|5806
|Handicap
|7
|9
|3
|11
|1
|17
|15
|5
|13
|4
|18
|2
|16
|6
|14
|12
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
