Shunan Country Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7057 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Bent 72 7057 yards
Champion/Bermuda 72 7050 yards
Back/Bent 72 6823 yards
Back/Bermuda 72 6810 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6462 yards
Regular/Bermuda 72 6446 yards
Ladies Regular/Bent 72 6255 yards
Ladies Regular/Bermuda 72 6237 yards
Front/Bent 72 6005 yards
Front/Bermuda 72 5987 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5455 yards
Ladies/Bermuda 72 5439 yards
Ladies Front/Bent 72 4557 yards
Ladies Font/Bermuda 72 4542 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 400 181 410 555 429 182 398 549 469 3573 410 510 451 160 441 560 415 200 430 3577 7150
Regular M: 73.1/123 385 157 366 510 413 162 378 528 405 3304 395 505 395 140 402 510 386 185 415 3333 6637
Front M: 70.7/121 360 135 348 490 390 162 358 508 388 3139 370 476 360 130 385 455 366 172 375 3089 6228
Ladies W: 70.2/119 340 135 315 446 338 162 350 457 388 2931 350 448 340 126 375 440 336 150 310 2875 5806
Handicap 7 9 3 11 1 17 15 5 13 4 18 2 16 6 14 12 8 10
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

