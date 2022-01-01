Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Tokuyama Country Club - Out/New Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6278 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6278 yards 70.7 121
Regular/White 72 5898 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 418 167 125 472 388 485 134 338 472 2999 395 338 520 171 311 480 170 429 465 3279 6278
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 392 128 107 460 378 468 109 319 448 2809 365 323 486 155 306 470 132 417 446 3100 5909
Handicap 1 9 17 11 3 7 15 13 5 6 16 2 12 18 10 14 4 8
Par 4 3 3 5 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Architect Peter Thomson (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - In/Out Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tokuyama CC
Tokuyama Country Club - New/In Course
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Unimat Yamaguchi GC: #16
Unimat Yamaguchi Golf Club
Shunan, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Sensuibara GC: #5
Sensuibara Golf Club
Yamaguchi, Yamaguchi
Private
0.0
0
Shinyamaguchi CC: #9
Shinyamaguchi Country Club
Hofu, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Miwa GC
Miwa Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yanai CC - Middle: #1
Yanai Country Club - Middle Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yanai CC - OUT: #1
Yanai Country Club - OUT Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yanai CC - IN: #7
Yanai Country Club - IN Course
Yanai, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hiroshima Nishi CC: #10
Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
