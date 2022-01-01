Tokuyama Country Club - Out/New Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6278 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6278 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/White
|72
|5898 yards
Scorecard for Nishi-Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|418
|167
|125
|472
|388
|485
|134
|338
|472
|2999
|395
|338
|520
|171
|311
|480
|170
|429
|465
|3279
|6278
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|392
|128
|107
|460
|378
|468
|109
|319
|448
|2809
|365
|323
|486
|155
|306
|470
|132
|417
|446
|3100
|5909
|Handicap
|1
|9
|17
|11
|3
|7
|15
|13
|5
|6
|16
|2
|12
|18
|10
|14
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Architect Peter Thomson (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
