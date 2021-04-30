Koshigaya Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Korai
|72
|6765 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT/Korai
|72
|6298 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT/Bermuda
|72
|6277 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT/Korai (W)
|72
|5159 yards
|66.1
|111
|LT/Bermuda (W)
|72
|5115 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Green A
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|429
|410
|114
|508
|356
|220
|439
|474
|410
|3360
|356
|551
|157
|401
|412
|221
|366
|519
|422
|3405
|6765
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|404
|374
|107
|486
|328
|196
|408
|435
|375
|3113
|330
|525
|139
|373
|387
|192
|346
|494
|399
|3185
|6298
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|343
|337
|94
|428
|268
|123
|360
|375
|319
|2647
|258
|443
|104
|306
|301
|125
|248
|397
|330
|2512
|5159
|Handicap
|11
|17
|5
|13
|7
|1
|9
|15
|3
|6
|10
|18
|14
|2
|8
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1965
Greens Bermuda/Korai Grass
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageBar, Grill, Cafe, Restaurant
Course Layout