Koshigaya Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6765 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Korai 72 6765 yards 73.1 123
RT/Korai 72 6298 yards 70.7 121
RT/Bermuda 72 6277 yards 70.7 121
LT/Korai (W) 72 5159 yards 66.1 111
LT/Bermuda (W) 72 5115 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 429 410 114 508 356 220 439 474 410 3360 356 551 157 401 412 221 366 519 422 3405 6765
Regular M: 70.7/121 404 374 107 486 328 196 408 435 375 3113 330 525 139 373 387 192 346 494 399 3185 6298
Ladies W: 66.1/111 343 337 94 428 268 123 360 375 319 2647 258 443 104 306 301 125 248 397 330 2512 5159
Handicap 11 17 5 13 7 1 9 15 3 6 10 18 14 2 8 16 4 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bermuda/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill, Cafe, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

