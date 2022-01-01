Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Nanki Shirahama Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7022 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nanki Shirahama Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 555 380 405 179 597 402 365 181 452 3516 369 554 178 415 408 575 202 382 423 3506 7022
Blue M: 73.1/123 534 359 384 156 581 386 336 162 435 3333 351 531 160 393 384 548 180 360 400 3307 6640
White M: 70.7/121 513 359 362 143 559 357 310 144 402 3149 331 509 150 342 364 527 165 336 384 3108 6257
Brown M: 69.2/117 490 319 342 127 437 332 283 122 384 2836 311 485 140 317 317 504 144 312 356 2886 5722
Red W: 67.1/113 427 273 277 127 437 300 283 122 326 2572 285 396 140 382 282 440 144 284 312 2665 5237
Handicap 13 7 3 17 1 9 11 15 5 16 10 18 2 6 4 12 14 8
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Billiards

Available Sports

Table Tennis

