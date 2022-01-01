Nanki Shirahama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7022 yards
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|555
|380
|405
|179
|597
|402
|365
|181
|452
|3516
|369
|554
|178
|415
|408
|575
|202
|382
|423
|3506
|7022
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|534
|359
|384
|156
|581
|386
|336
|162
|435
|3333
|351
|531
|160
|393
|384
|548
|180
|360
|400
|3307
|6640
|White M: 70.7/121
|513
|359
|362
|143
|559
|357
|310
|144
|402
|3149
|331
|509
|150
|342
|364
|527
|165
|336
|384
|3108
|6257
|Brown M: 69.2/117
|490
|319
|342
|127
|437
|332
|283
|122
|384
|2836
|311
|485
|140
|317
|317
|504
|144
|312
|356
|2886
|5722
|Red W: 67.1/113
|427
|273
|277
|127
|437
|300
|283
|122
|326
|2572
|285
|396
|140
|382
|282
|440
|144
|284
|312
|2665
|5237
|Handicap
|13
|7
|3
|17
|1
|9
|11
|15
|5
|16
|10
|18
|2
|6
|4
|12
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Available SportsTable Tennis
