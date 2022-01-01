Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Kinan Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 7044 yards 74.9 131
Back/B 72 6884 yards
Regular/A 72 6613 yards
Regular/B 72 6453 yards
Front/A 72 6073 yards 70.7 121
Front/B 72 5913 yards
Ladies/A 72 5502 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/B 72 5322 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kinan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 415 574 388 202 435 604 112 411 380 3521 537 151 398 436 253 383 550 440 375 3523 7044
Regular M: 73.1/123 400 553 365 186 402 591 111 383 364 3355 498 130 398 399 213 349 508 421 360 3276 6631
Front M: 70.7/121 380 530 342 160 383 573 75 348 329 3120 470 110 346 363 180 316 456 380 332 2953 6073
Ladies W: 70.2/119 362 495 322 160 330 477 75 305 304 2830 444 110 331 363 145 283 412 287 297 2672 5502
Handicap 11 3 15 7 5 1 17 9 13 6 18 16 8 10 14 4 2 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, BC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

