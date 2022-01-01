Kinan Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|7044 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/B
|72
|6884 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6613 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6453 yards
|Front/A
|72
|6073 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/B
|72
|5913 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5502 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/B
|72
|5322 yards
Scorecard for Kinan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|415
|574
|388
|202
|435
|604
|112
|411
|380
|3521
|537
|151
|398
|436
|253
|383
|550
|440
|375
|3523
|7044
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|400
|553
|365
|186
|402
|591
|111
|383
|364
|3355
|498
|130
|398
|399
|213
|349
|508
|421
|360
|3276
|6631
|Front M: 70.7/121
|380
|530
|342
|160
|383
|573
|75
|348
|329
|3120
|470
|110
|346
|363
|180
|316
|456
|380
|332
|2953
|6073
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|362
|495
|322
|160
|330
|477
|75
|305
|304
|2830
|444
|110
|331
|363
|145
|283
|412
|287
|297
|2672
|5502
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|7
|5
|1
|17
|9
|13
|6
|18
|16
|8
|10
|14
|4
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, BC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
