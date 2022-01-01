Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Leograd Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6804 yards 72.4
Back/Yellow (W) 72 6804 yards 74.7
Back/Yellow 72 6804 yards 72.2
Back/Blue (W) 72 6804 yards 74.9
Reg/Blue (W) 72 6374 yards 70.7 121
Reg/Yellow (W) 72 6374 yards 70.6
Reg/Yellow 72 6374 yards 70.4
Reg/Blue 72 6374 yards 70.6
Front/Blue 72 5174 yards 69.3
Ladies/Yellow 72 5174 yards 69.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Leograd Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.4/131 528 371 339 134 405 376 516 220 427 3316 455 158 417 430 545 354 182 441 506 3488 6804
Regular M: 70.7/121 507 348 313 129 386 349 497 206 410 3145 430 135 387 404 477 329 157 414 496 3229 6374
Ladies W: 70.2/119 463 326 283 122 363 321 456 168 363 2865 390 122 317 363 425 300 132 363 428 2840 5705
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 6 8 14 12 2 18
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts and work clothes allowed No Sandals and Slippers allowed.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
La Grace GC: #11
La Grace Golf Club
Hidaka, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinan CC: #1
Kinan Country Club
Inami, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Inami CC Fuji: #2
Inami Country Club Fuji
Inami, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC - Nagamine: #4
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Nagamine Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arida Tokyu GC
Arida Tokyu Golf Club
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Oishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC: Practice area
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Kagamiishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Resort CC: #5
Sun Resort Country Club
Kimino, Wakayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kunikihara GC
Kunikihara Golf Club
Kimino, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinokuni GC: #1
Kinokuni Golf Club
Kinokawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me