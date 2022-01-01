Leograd Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6804 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6804 yards
|72.4
|Back/Yellow (W)
|72
|6804 yards
|74.7
|Back/Yellow
|72
|6804 yards
|72.2
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6804 yards
|74.9
|Reg/Blue (W)
|72
|6374 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/Yellow (W)
|72
|6374 yards
|70.6
|Reg/Yellow
|72
|6374 yards
|70.4
|Reg/Blue
|72
|6374 yards
|70.6
|Front/Blue
|72
|5174 yards
|69.3
|Ladies/Yellow
|72
|5174 yards
|69.1
Scorecard for Leograd Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.4/131
|528
|371
|339
|134
|405
|376
|516
|220
|427
|3316
|455
|158
|417
|430
|545
|354
|182
|441
|506
|3488
|6804
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|507
|348
|313
|129
|386
|349
|497
|206
|410
|3145
|430
|135
|387
|404
|477
|329
|157
|414
|496
|3229
|6374
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|463
|326
|283
|122
|363
|321
|456
|168
|363
|2865
|390
|122
|317
|363
|425
|300
|132
|363
|428
|2840
|5705
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|6
|8
|14
|12
|2
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts and work clothes allowed No Sandals and Slippers allowed.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout