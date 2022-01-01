Inami Country Club Fuji
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6381 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6381 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Million, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
