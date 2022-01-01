Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Inami Country Club Fuji

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6381 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6381 yards

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, Million, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

