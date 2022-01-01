La Grace Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7210 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7210 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6761 yards
|74.2
|127
|Regular
|72
|6295 yards
|73.5
|123
|Front
|72
|5851 yards
|72.8
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4843 yards
Scorecard for La Gracia Golf Club Wakayama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|601
|187
|369
|528
|412
|381
|230
|460
|442
|3610
|412
|439
|428
|186
|402
|575
|423
|216
|519
|3600
|7210
|Yellow M: 74.2/127
|566
|171
|346
|503
|393
|354
|196
|411
|424
|3364
|382
|419
|398
|164
|381
|556
|401
|194
|502
|3397
|6761
|Blue M: 73.5/123
|539
|154
|322
|471
|368
|332
|159
|382
|396
|3123
|382
|375
|378
|142
|360
|525
|372
|164
|474
|3172
|6295
|Green M: 72.8/119
|509
|135
|300
|448
|347
|311
|134
|355
|366
|2905
|355
|342
|361
|123
|341
|493
|345
|144
|442
|2946
|5851
|Red W: 67.1/113
|478
|106
|279
|423
|311
|290
|131
|295
|340
|2653
|323
|324
|358
|120
|323
|467
|293
|117
|415
|2740
|5393
|Handicap
|5
|17
|13
|9
|1
|11
|15
|3
|7
|12
|4
|14
|18
|10
|2
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, KC,Nicos, UC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, Diners Club, Persona, MC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
