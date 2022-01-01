Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

La Grace Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7210 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7210 yards 74.9 131
Back 72 6761 yards 74.2 127
Regular 72 6295 yards 73.5 123
Front 72 5851 yards 72.8 119
Ladies 72 4843 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for La Gracia Golf Club Wakayama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 601 187 369 528 412 381 230 460 442 3610 412 439 428 186 402 575 423 216 519 3600 7210
Yellow M: 74.2/127 566 171 346 503 393 354 196 411 424 3364 382 419 398 164 381 556 401 194 502 3397 6761
Blue M: 73.5/123 539 154 322 471 368 332 159 382 396 3123 382 375 378 142 360 525 372 164 474 3172 6295
Green M: 72.8/119 509 135 300 448 347 311 134 355 366 2905 355 342 361 123 341 493 345 144 442 2946 5851
Red W: 67.1/113 478 106 279 423 311 290 131 295 340 2653 323 324 358 120 323 467 293 117 415 2740 5393
Handicap 5 17 13 9 1 11 15 3 7 12 4 14 18 10 2 6 16 8
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, KC,Nicos, UC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, Diners Club, Persona, MC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Inami CC Fuji: #2
Inami Country Club Fuji
Inami, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kinan CC: #1
Kinan Country Club
Inami, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Leograd GC: #4
Leograd Golf Club
Hidakagawa, Wakayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC - Nagamine: #4
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Nagamine Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arida Tokyu GC
Arida Tokyu Golf Club
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Oishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kainan-Kogen CC: Practice area
Kainan-Kogen Country Club - Kagamiishi Course
Aridagawa, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Resort CC: #5
Sun Resort Country Club
Kimino, Wakayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me