Haga Country Club - West/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7036 yards 72.9 131
Regular 72 6661 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6661 yards 74.1 125
Ladies 72 5310 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi/Higahi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 504 410 210 425 425 556 400 200 406 3536 556 151 441 395 197 455 560 355 390 3500 7036
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 487 392 175 410 405 535 381 145 381 3311 540 136 416 381 180 440 535 341 381 3350 6661
Red W: 67.1/113 431 327 100 305 310 420 293 145 288 2619 483 136 281 307 130 330 408 324 292 2691 5310
Handicap 5 11 13 7 1 15 17 3 9 10 8 2 4 12 14 16 6 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

