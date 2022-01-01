Haga Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7036 yards
|72.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6661 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6661 yards
|74.1
|125
|Ladies
|72
|5310 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi/Higahi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|504
|410
|210
|425
|425
|556
|400
|200
|406
|3536
|556
|151
|441
|395
|197
|455
|560
|355
|390
|3500
|7036
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|487
|392
|175
|410
|405
|535
|381
|145
|381
|3311
|540
|136
|416
|381
|180
|440
|535
|341
|381
|3350
|6661
|Red W: 67.1/113
|431
|327
|100
|305
|310
|420
|293
|145
|288
|2619
|483
|136
|281
|307
|130
|330
|408
|324
|292
|2691
|5310
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|1
|15
|17
|3
|9
|10
|8
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
