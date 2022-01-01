Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Shiratori Highland Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6504 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6504 yards
Regular 72 6210 yards
Ladies 72 4860 yards
Scorecard for Shiratori Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 410 187 515 410 435 385 350 195 607 3494 475 320 395 385 305 172 405 495 182 3134 6628
White M: 70.1/121 W: 72.5/122 402 160 501 388 421 371 336 179 589 3347 460 301 389 365 299 155 388 475 156 2988 6335
Handicap 11 15 7 1 5 9 13 3 17 12 10 2 6 18 16 8 14 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

