Shiratori Highland Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6504 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6504 yards
|Regular
|72
|6210 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4860 yards
Scorecard for Shiratori Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|410
|187
|515
|410
|435
|385
|350
|195
|607
|3494
|475
|320
|395
|385
|305
|172
|405
|495
|182
|3134
|6628
|White M: 70.1/121 W: 72.5/122
|402
|160
|501
|388
|421
|371
|336
|179
|589
|3347
|460
|301
|389
|365
|299
|155
|388
|475
|156
|2988
|6335
|Handicap
|11
|15
|7
|1
|5
|9
|13
|3
|17
|12
|10
|2
|6
|18
|16
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
