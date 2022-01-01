Shokawa Kogen Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6694 yards
|72.0
|Back (W)
|72
|6694 yards
|77.3
|Regular
|72
|6274 yards
|70.1
|Regular (W)
|72
|6274 yards
|75.2
|Front
|72
|5853 yards
|68.4
|Front (W)
|72
|5853 yards
|72.8
|Ladies
|72
|5722 yards
|72.4
Scorecard for Shokawa Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.0/123 W: 77.3/125
|536
|330
|165
|498
|410
|386
|380
|165
|405
|3275
|405
|475
|340
|221
|412
|537
|410
|190
|429
|3419
|6694
|Regular M: 70.1/121 W: 75.2/123
|502
|315
|149
|476
|384
|361
|373
|140
|369
|3069
|388
|455
|320
|200
|387
|510
|382
|164
|399
|3205
|6274
|Front M: 68.4/117 W: 72.8/119
|482
|266
|129
|459
|356
|334
|345
|120
|345
|2836
|366
|450
|317
|170
|365
|489
|352
|144
|364
|3017
|5853
|Ladies W: 72.4/117
|464
|240
|114
|459
|356
|334
|345
|120
|345
|2777
|366
|431
|317
|170
|342
|489
|352
|144
|334
|2945
|5722
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout