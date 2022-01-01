Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Shokawa Kogen Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6694 yards 72.0
Back (W) 72 6694 yards 77.3
Regular 72 6274 yards 70.1
Regular (W) 72 6274 yards 75.2
Front 72 5853 yards 68.4
Front (W) 72 5853 yards 72.8
Ladies 72 5722 yards 72.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shokawa Kogen Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.0/123 W: 77.3/125 536 330 165 498 410 386 380 165 405 3275 405 475 340 221 412 537 410 190 429 3419 6694
Regular M: 70.1/121 W: 75.2/123 502 315 149 476 384 361 373 140 369 3069 388 455 320 200 387 510 382 164 399 3205 6274
Front M: 68.4/117 W: 72.8/119 482 266 129 459 356 334 345 120 345 2836 366 450 317 170 365 489 352 144 364 3017 5853
Ladies W: 72.4/117 464 240 114 459 356 334 345 120 345 2777 366 431 317 170 342 489 352 144 334 2945 5722
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Akechi GC - Shokawa
Akechi Golf Club - Shokawa Course
Shokawa, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Gujyo CC
Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/River Course
Gujo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Gujyo CC
Daily Gujyo Country Club - Mountain/River Course
Gujo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Gujyo CC
Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/Mountain Course
Gujo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiratori Highland Resort: #2
Shiratori Highland Resort
Gujo, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hida Takayama CC: #3
Hida Takayama Country Club
Takayama, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hida Sugo Resort & CC: Clubhouse
Hida Sugo Resort & Country Club
Hida, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me