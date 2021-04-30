Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Akechi Golf Club - Shokawa Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6418 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6418 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6105 yards 69.2 117
Front 72 5798 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 5185 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club Shokawa Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 382 409 168 498 334 124 379 420 541 3255 411 354 172 326 511 339 127 381 542 3163 6418
Regular M: 69.2/117 364 388 153 487 314 113 360 401 518 3098 386 336 154 314 498 317 116 365 521 3007 6105
Front M: 66.1/111 348 369 139 478 294 102 339 379 496 2944 367 316 133 302 481 302 108 347 498 2854 5798
Ladies W: 67.1/113 322 328 106 364 260 83 301 319 446 2529 328 295 105 268 429 271 87 305 454 2542 5071
Handicap 9 7 15 1 13 17 11 5 3 10 14 16 6 2 8 18 12 4
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Raymond Floyd (1996)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

