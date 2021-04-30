Akechi Golf Club - Shokawa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6418 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6418 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6105 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front
|72
|5798 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|5185 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Akechi Golf Club Shokawa Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|382
|409
|168
|498
|334
|124
|379
|420
|541
|3255
|411
|354
|172
|326
|511
|339
|127
|381
|542
|3163
|6418
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|364
|388
|153
|487
|314
|113
|360
|401
|518
|3098
|386
|336
|154
|314
|498
|317
|116
|365
|521
|3007
|6105
|Front M: 66.1/111
|348
|369
|139
|478
|294
|102
|339
|379
|496
|2944
|367
|316
|133
|302
|481
|302
|108
|347
|498
|2854
|5798
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|322
|328
|106
|364
|260
|83
|301
|319
|446
|2529
|328
|295
|105
|268
|429
|271
|87
|305
|454
|2542
|5071
|Handicap
|9
|7
|15
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|3
|10
|14
|16
|6
|2
|8
|18
|12
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Raymond Floyd (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout