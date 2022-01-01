Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/Mountain Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6843 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6843 yards
Regular 72 6320 yards
Front 72 6093 yards
Ladies 72 5094 yards
Scorecard for Lake - Mountain
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 404 370 523 159 402 356 402 541 218 3375 394 384 140 478 383 444 513 220 422 3378 6753
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 372 357 508 123 383 328 377 514 197 3159 378 368 140 478 352 444 489 220 392 3261 6420
Red W: 67.1/113 282 290 413 93 317 295 306 435 155 2586 323 326 127 400 352 344 440 154 327 2793 5379
Handicap 13 5 1 17 3 7 9 11 15 4 2 10 8 6 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

