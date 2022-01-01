Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/Mountain Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6843 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6843 yards
|Regular
|72
|6320 yards
|Front
|72
|6093 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5094 yards
Scorecard for Lake - Mountain
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|404
|370
|523
|159
|402
|356
|402
|541
|218
|3375
|394
|384
|140
|478
|383
|444
|513
|220
|422
|3378
|6753
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|372
|357
|508
|123
|383
|328
|377
|514
|197
|3159
|378
|368
|140
|478
|352
|444
|489
|220
|392
|3261
|6420
|Red W: 67.1/113
|282
|290
|413
|93
|317
|295
|306
|435
|155
|2586
|323
|326
|127
|400
|352
|344
|440
|154
|327
|2793
|5379
|Handicap
|13
|5
|1
|17
|3
|7
|9
|11
|15
|4
|2
|10
|8
|6
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
