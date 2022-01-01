Washigatake Kogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6295 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6295 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6018 yards
|69.8
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5439 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Washigatake Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|506
|407
|180
|387
|370
|548
|145
|312
|276
|3131
|361
|495
|137
|387
|358
|560
|328
|168
|370
|3164
|6295
|Regular M: 69.8/119
|490
|386
|165
|372
|354
|530
|136
|292
|265
|2990
|353
|484
|128
|363
|338
|544
|311
|153
|354
|3028
|6018
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|471
|365
|145
|286
|299
|508
|130
|292
|254
|2750
|272
|450
|106
|307
|307
|476
|294
|142
|335
|2689
|5439
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|11
|17
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April 16th - December 4th
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
