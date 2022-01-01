Washigatake Kogen Golf Club in Gujo, Gifu, Japan | GolfPass
Washigatake Kogen Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6295 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Scorecard for Washigatake Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 506 407 180 387 370 548 145 312 276 3131 361 495 137 387 358 560 328 168 370 3164 6295
Regular M: 69.8/119 490 386 165 372 354 530 136 292 265 2990 353 484 128 363 338 544 311 153 354 3028 6018
Ladies W: 67.1/113 471 365 145 286 299 508 130 292 254 2750 272 450 106 307 307 476 294 142 335 2689 5439
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 5 11 17 4 10 16 2 8 14 6 12 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April 16th - December 4th

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

