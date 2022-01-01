Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Daily Gujyo Country Club - Mountain/River Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6827 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6827 yards
Regular 72 6308 yards
Front 72 6139 yards
Ladies 72 5165 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mountain - River
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 394 384 140 478 383 444 513 220 422 3378 544 337 154 330 554 194 415 418 403 3349 6727
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 378 368 140 478 383 444 489 220 361 3261 535 337 143 310 480 173 387 418 364 3147 6408
Red W: 67.0/113 323 326 127 400 352 344 440 154 327 2793 502 266 125 274 451 149 316 333 288 2704 5497
Handicap 4 2 10 8 6 12 14 16 18 1 9 17 5 3 15 7 13 11
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daily Gujyo CC
Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/Mountain Course
Gujo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daily Gujyo CC
Daily Gujyo Country Club - Lake/River Course
Gujo, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akechi GC - Shokawa
Akechi Golf Club - Shokawa Course
Shokawa, Gifu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me