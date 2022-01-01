Daily Gujyo Country Club - Mountain/River Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6827 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6827 yards
|Regular
|72
|6308 yards
|Front
|72
|6139 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5165 yards
Scorecard for Mountain - River
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|394
|384
|140
|478
|383
|444
|513
|220
|422
|3378
|544
|337
|154
|330
|554
|194
|415
|418
|403
|3349
|6727
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|378
|368
|140
|478
|383
|444
|489
|220
|361
|3261
|535
|337
|143
|310
|480
|173
|387
|418
|364
|3147
|6408
|Red W: 67.0/113
|323
|326
|127
|400
|352
|344
|440
|154
|327
|2793
|502
|266
|125
|274
|451
|149
|316
|333
|288
|2704
|5497
|Handicap
|4
|2
|10
|8
|6
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|9
|17
|5
|3
|15
|7
|13
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout