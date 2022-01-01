Ueda Maruko Grandvrio Golf Club - Fuji/Mimaki Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6659 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6659 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6203 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|5195 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Fuji/Mimaki
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|440
|471
|180
|398
|378
|538
|389
|170
|419
|3383
|439
|401
|368
|138
|529
|372
|378
|177
|474
|3276
|6659
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|426
|448
|151
|371
|357
|498
|347
|139
|404
|3141
|420
|344
|345
|128
|510
|350
|352
|167
|446
|3062
|6203
|Red W: 67.1/113
|403
|374
|115
|292
|276
|422
|267
|115
|393
|2657
|346
|289
|291
|128
|445
|268
|270
|148
|353
|2538
|5195
|Handicap
|1
|15
|17
|3
|11
|7
|9
|13
|5
|2
|16
|18
|4
|12
|8
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Amex, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No sandals, T-shirts & jeans. Shirts with a collar are required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
