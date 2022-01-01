Ueda Maruko Grandvrio Golf Club - Fuji/Mimaki Course in Ueda, Nagano, Japan | GolfPass
Ueda Maruko Grandvrio Golf Club - Fuji/Mimaki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6659 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6659 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6203 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 5195 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fuji/Mimaki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 440 471 180 398 378 538 389 170 419 3383 439 401 368 138 529 372 378 177 474 3276 6659
Yellow M: 70.7/121 426 448 151 371 357 498 347 139 404 3141 420 344 345 128 510 350 352 167 446 3062 6203
Red W: 67.1/113 403 374 115 292 276 422 267 115 393 2657 346 289 291 128 445 268 270 148 353 2538 5195
Handicap 1 15 17 3 11 7 9 13 5 2 16 18 4 12 8 10 14 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Amex, Saison, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No sandals, T-shirts & jeans. Shirts with a collar are required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Course Layout
