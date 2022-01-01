Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Takamatsu Golf Plaza

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 822 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 822 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamatsu Golf Plaza
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 27.5/87 W: 28.5/89 80 85 92 84 86 72 65 78 109 751 751
Handicap 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
West One's CC
West One's Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashiro CC: clubhouse
Yashiro Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamuroike GC: #2
Takamuroike Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Valley GC: #11
Golden Valley Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Pine Lake GC
Pine Lake Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiwaki CC
Nishiwaki Country Club - West/East Course
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sun Royal GC: #6
Sun Royal Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiwaki CC
Nishiwaki Country Club - West/North Course
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiwaki CC
Nishiwaki Country Club - East/North Course
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madame J GC: #8
Madame J Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashirotojo GC: #18
Yashirotojo Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aono Undoukoen Aono GC
Aono Undoukoen Aono Golf Club
Kasai, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me