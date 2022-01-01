Takamatsu Golf Plaza
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 822 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|822 yards
Scorecard for Takamatsu Golf Plaza
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 27.5/87 W: 28.5/89
|80
|85
|92
|84
|86
|72
|65
|78
|109
|751
|751
|Handicap
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
