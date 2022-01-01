Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Sun Royal Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6956 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 6956 yards 72.7
Champion/B 72 6939 yards 72.6
Back/A (W) 72 6565 yards 76.0
Back/A 72 6565 yards 70.8
Back/B (W) 72 6550 yards 75.9
Back/B 72 6550 yards 70.8
Regular/A (W) 72 6218 yards 74.2
Regular/A 72 6218 yards 69.4
Regular/B 72 6194 yards 69.3
Regular/B (W) 72 6194 yards 74.0
Ladies/A (W) 72 5325 yards 71.0
Ladies/A 72 5325 yards 67.1
Ladies/B 72 5306 yards 66.8
Ladies/B (W) 72 5306 yards 70.0
Scorecard for Sun Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champions M: 73.1/123 427 191 387 401 511 361 432 185 574 3469 427 375 398 170 382 553 200 557 425 3487 6956
Back M: 73.0/122 397 175 361 385 487 346 412 164 551 3278 407 357 358 149 358 531 179 539 409 3287 6565
Regular M: 70.7/121 375 157 337 372 469 324 394 145 531 3104 386 337 334 130 340 518 161 518 390 3114 6218
Ladies W: 67.1/113 314 134 324 312 379 308 325 128 436 2660 299 324 314 130 324 412 131 415 316 2665 5325
Handicap 10 16 6 8 2 14 18 12 4 3 13 11 17 15 9 1 5 7
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

