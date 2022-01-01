Sun Royal Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6956 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|6956 yards
|72.7
|Champion/B
|72
|6939 yards
|72.6
|Back/A (W)
|72
|6565 yards
|76.0
|Back/A
|72
|6565 yards
|70.8
|Back/B (W)
|72
|6550 yards
|75.9
|Back/B
|72
|6550 yards
|70.8
|Regular/A (W)
|72
|6218 yards
|74.2
|Regular/A
|72
|6218 yards
|69.4
|Regular/B
|72
|6194 yards
|69.3
|Regular/B (W)
|72
|6194 yards
|74.0
|Ladies/A (W)
|72
|5325 yards
|71.0
|Ladies/A
|72
|5325 yards
|67.1
|Ladies/B
|72
|5306 yards
|66.8
|Ladies/B (W)
|72
|5306 yards
|70.0
Scorecard for Sun Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champions M: 73.1/123
|427
|191
|387
|401
|511
|361
|432
|185
|574
|3469
|427
|375
|398
|170
|382
|553
|200
|557
|425
|3487
|6956
|Back M: 73.0/122
|397
|175
|361
|385
|487
|346
|412
|164
|551
|3278
|407
|357
|358
|149
|358
|531
|179
|539
|409
|3287
|6565
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|375
|157
|337
|372
|469
|324
|394
|145
|531
|3104
|386
|337
|334
|130
|340
|518
|161
|518
|390
|3114
|6218
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|314
|134
|324
|312
|379
|308
|325
|128
|436
|2660
|299
|324
|314
|130
|324
|412
|131
|415
|316
|2665
|5325
|Handicap
|10
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|4
|3
|13
|11
|17
|15
|9
|1
|5
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NC, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout