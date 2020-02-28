West One's Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7077 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7077 yards
|Blue
|72
|6684 yards
|White
|72
|6228 yards
|Gold
|72
|5743 yards
|Green
|72
|5017 yards
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
