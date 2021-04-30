Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Yashirotojo Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6805 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6367 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5714 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yashirotojo Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 529 193 407 497 455 212 420 392 375 3480 342 198 439 372 155 610 339 505 365 3325 6805
White M: 70.7/121 518 176 379 480 386 199 390 372 366 3266 324 168 403 345 143 585 314 472 347 3101 6367
Red W: 70.2/119 491 161 326 455 340 168 365 346 307 2959 319 148 333 330 131 458 290 424 322 2755 5714
Handicap 7 9 5 15 1 17 3 11 13 14 12 4 8 18 2 16 6 10
Par 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Dress code Playing on jeans, T-shirts, tank tops, etc. is strictly prohibited. Do not hang towels around your neck or shoulders.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - East/West Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - West/South Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Tojo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Tojo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Ujo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - South/East Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashiro CC: clubhouse
Yashiro Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
West One's CC
West One's Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golden Valley GC: #11
Golden Valley Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Pine Lake GC
Pine Lake Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Rotary GC - Old: #7
Rotary Golf Club - Old Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me