Yashirotojo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6805 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6367 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5714 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yashirotojo Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|529
|193
|407
|497
|455
|212
|420
|392
|375
|3480
|342
|198
|439
|372
|155
|610
|339
|505
|365
|3325
|6805
|White M: 70.7/121
|518
|176
|379
|480
|386
|199
|390
|372
|366
|3266
|324
|168
|403
|345
|143
|585
|314
|472
|347
|3101
|6367
|Red W: 70.2/119
|491
|161
|326
|455
|340
|168
|365
|346
|307
|2959
|319
|148
|333
|330
|131
|458
|290
|424
|322
|2755
|5714
|Handicap
|7
|9
|5
|15
|1
|17
|3
|11
|13
|14
|12
|4
|8
|18
|2
|16
|6
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bentgrass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA,Mastercard, AMEX, JCB, DC, UC
Dress code Playing on jeans, T-shirts, tank tops, etc. is strictly prohibited. Do not hang towels around your neck or shoulders.
