Madame J Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7018 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6519 yards 73.1 123
Ladies 72 6185 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard for Madame J Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 386 555 415 341 186 431 185 547 398 3444 415 212 407 584 371 505 430 218 432 3574 7018
Regular M: 73.1/123 365 535 383 321 151 396 165 523 380 3219 399 155 392 533 357 484 409 164 407 3300 6519
Ladies W: 71.7/123 347 516 370 304 131 379 144 504 360 3055 384 137 378 512 342 471 387 138 381 3130 6185
Handicap 5 11 1 13 17 3 15 9 7 12 18 4 10 8 14 2 16 6
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, UC, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Zen CC
Zen Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yokawa Royal GC
Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Tokyu Grand Oak GC: #17
Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Grand Oak Players Course: #4
Grand Oak Players Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Golden Valley GC: #11
Golden Valley Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
4.0
1
ABC GC
ABC Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Pine Lake GC
Pine Lake Golf Club
Nishiwaki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Tojo Pine Valley GC: #5
Tojo Pine Valley Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yashirotojo GC: #18
Yashirotojo Golf Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
West One's CC
West One's Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Yashiro CC: clubhouse
Yashiro Country Club
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Lions CC - Blue: #7
Lions Country Club - White/Blue Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
