Madame J Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7018 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6519 yards
|73.1
|123
|Ladies
|72
|6185 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Madame J Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|386
|555
|415
|341
|186
|431
|185
|547
|398
|3444
|415
|212
|407
|584
|371
|505
|430
|218
|432
|3574
|7018
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|365
|535
|383
|321
|151
|396
|165
|523
|380
|3219
|399
|155
|392
|533
|357
|484
|409
|164
|407
|3300
|6519
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|347
|516
|370
|304
|131
|379
|144
|504
|360
|3055
|384
|137
|378
|512
|342
|471
|387
|138
|381
|3130
|6185
|Handicap
|5
|11
|1
|13
|17
|3
|15
|9
|7
|12
|18
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, UC, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Reviews
Course Layout